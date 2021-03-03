The House changed its voting schedule in light of Capitol Police warning about the security risks, deciding to hold a vote on a police reform bill Wednesday night rather than Thursday as planned.

Information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group , discussing possible plots against the Capitol on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists have focused on, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But even as security is increased, law enforcement says it is not clear the discussion has moved beyond talk among members. One source noted to CNN that it is mostly online talk and not necessarily an indication anyone is coming to Washington to act on it.

During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Melissa Smislova, the acting intelligence chief of the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed to lawmakers that the DHS and FBI had internally issued a joint intelligence bulletin about “extremists discussing March 4, and March 6.”