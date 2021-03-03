The reduction was another blow to liberal Democrats, who are already angry over a decision last week to remove a minimum-wage increase from the stimulus plan. A top Senate official ruled that measure out of bounds under the rules governing the legislation, but it also lacked support from crucial moderates whose votes would have been needed to pass it.

Even with the changes, Republicans who have opposed Mr. Biden’s pandemic aid plan from the start were plotting to make the debate on the legislation as prolonged and painful as possible for Democrats, complaining that the costly, far-reaching measure was crafted without their input. Polls indicate that the stimulus bill has attracted broad bipartisan support outside Washington, but Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, is pushing for Republicans to remain united against it.

Many of them have balked at the fast-track process Democrats are using, known as budget reconciliation, to protect the bill from a filibuster and move it through the Senate with a simple majority vote. Republicans employed the tactic many times when their party held the majority.

Democratic leaders had hoped to begin debate on the legislation as early as Wednesday, but their timeline was slipping, and Republicans promised to further slow the process.

If adopted, the change in income limits would mean that about 12 million adults and five million children who received stimulus payments under the last round of aid signed in December by President Donald J. Trump would not receive them under Mr. Biden’s bill, according to an analysis by the liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The researchers estimated that would bring the number of Americans benefiting to 280 million, down from 297 million.

Kyle Pomerleau, a tax modeling specialist at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, estimated that it would shave $15 billion to $20 billion off the cost of the bill.