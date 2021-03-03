When you see something that needs changing, especially for the benefit of humanity—jump in and make a positive difference. We can all fall into the trap of thinking we are suppressed and have no power to change things. The fact that we think we are powerless is a story we tell ourselves—get out there and start improving the world by engaging in activities that lead to change. If advocacy is not your thing, then support an advocate by sharing their articles, podcasts, and more.

This article was previously published with The Good Men Project and on my website Workplace Bullying Support

To read other great blog articles from WPVM staff, click here