The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department referred inquiries to the Pine Bluff Police Department, which did not respond to requests for more information.

An eighth-grade student, Travis Harden, told a local TV station, Fox 16, that he was in a hallway in the school when he heard three gunshots. “Everybody just started running from where the bullets came from,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do. I just sat still.”

Though gun violence at schools has declined with the shift to remote classes during the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting Monday was a reminder of a time, not long ago, when guns in schools were a persistent problem and source of fear. Twenty-five shootings were recorded in 2019, including many minor incidents that never received major news coverage, according to an Education Week database, which tracked shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths. In 2020, that number dropped to 10.