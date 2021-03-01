Article content

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec — Starting in March, HGreg’s 30 North American vehicle superstores, both in Canada and the United States, will accept cryptocurrency payments for the purchase of new or pre-owned vehicles.

HGreg -which includes both HGregoire and HGreg.com banners- is once again redefining the market by becoming one of the first automotive groups to accept cryptocurrencies in its day-to-day operations. A portion of the revenue from sales made in cryptocurrency will be kept in this format by the company.

“Our desire to constantly evolve and improve our customers’ shopping experience inspires us to make bold decisions. Providing them with a greater variety of payment methods is part of it,” explains HGreg president, John Hairabedian. “We’re pleased today to be at the forefront of technology, giving our customers another payment option. We also believe it will be advantageous to keep some of our assets in cryptocurrency.”

The purchasing process will be simplified and remain as secure as ever. HGreg has already carried out a few cryptocurrency transactions to test this new process.

