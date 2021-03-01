Article content

New website includes modern interface, photo galleries and enhanced product portal

MT. EATON, Ohio — Dutch Quality Stone, manufacturer of easy-to-install stone veneer products, has announced a brand refresh with a new logo design and color palette to accompany a new website that is positioned to cater to a national audience of specifiers and consumers. Dutch Quality Stone, a member of the Boral North America family of brands, offers a catalogue of traditionally crafted products that exhibit all the unique qualities of nature for application in a range of residential and commercial settings.

“Dutch Quality Stone products are defined by pride and dedication, with a distinctive craftsmanship that we are excited to showcase in a new way,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing for Dutch Quality Stone. “Visitors to the website will enjoy a refreshed layout enabling users to draw inspiration from our image galleries and learn about our products. In the near future, we also plan to curate a collection of blog articles for builders, designers and end users. Dutch Quality has been a pillar for Boral’s Stone Division throughout the Midwest, and we are thrilled to elevate the brand onto the national stage.”