Funk, soul, and jazz, plus sprinklings of R&B, gospel, and hip-hop. UpFront Soul showcases obscure artists and back-catalogue offerings from more familiar names. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.

Schedule Sunday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tuesday - 2:00 am - 4:00 am

Saturday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am

