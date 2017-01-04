Twice 5 Miles (Live)

Hosted by: James Nave

Fertile Ground for Conversation Worth Having

Hosted by Asheville native James Navé

Radio matters. That’s why when owner and station manager Davyne Dial invited me to host a weekly podcast radio show for WPVMFM 103.7 on air from downtown Asheville, I said yes right away. I named the show Twice 5 Miles Radio: Fertile Ground For Conversations Having. I take my inspiration from NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, On Point with Tom Ashbrook, The Diane Rehm Show, and On Being with Krista Tippett. The conversations here explore culture, poetry, spirituality, art, education, business, politics, and literature. It’s my great pleasure to share this work with you. Enjoy.



Allan Wolf’s work as a writer has a way of sneaking up on you with odd twists and turns over and over. In this interview, I expected Allan and I would talk about poetry, traveling the byways of America, the joy of friendship, and life in general. Imagine how surprised I was then the conversation drifted into true crime and Allan’s new book about the murder of his best high school friend titled Who Killed Christopher Goodman? “Who is ultimately responsible?” Allan wonders in this interview. His conclusion might surprise you. Listen and find out.

Marvin Parks

American Jazz singer Marvin Parks earns his living singing in Paris.Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes Marvin to the microphone. One afternoon, about three years ago, Marvin decided to sing in the Paris Metro. He put his hat on the platform and started singing “Smile though your heart is breaking.” Right away, people dropped euros into his hat. It didn’t take Marvin long to realize he was onto something big. Now three years later, Marvin still sings in the Metro. He also sells out his jazz shows, has appeared on French television, has had many articles written about him, and has recorded his first album. Can you make it as an artist? Marvin Parks says, “yes you can.” Enjoy and thank you for listening.

Dr. Luis Constintan

James Navé welcomes cardiologist Dr. Luis Constintan to the microphone. I started this interview by dropping an unexpected question Luis’s way. “So Luis, what about the heart?” His eyes brightened as he began talking about matters of the heart rather than the science of the heart. Luis told me that the heart was a place of memory. He also said he thinks to have a broken heart over love is a real experience rather than a metaphorical description of lost loss. Enjoy Luis’s stories.

Julia Cameron

James Navé welcomes Julia Cameron author of The Artist’s Way to Twice 5 Miles Radio. Cameron and Navé have known each other for over twenty years. During this hour, they explore poetry, horses, creativity, music, movies, New York, theater, the sweeping power of high desert of Northern New Mexico, and what’s going to happen next in their lives. Tune in and enjoy this conversation between two old friends.

Connie Regan-Blake

Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes master storyteller Connie Regan-Blake to the microphone. Connie’s stellar reviews will tell you that Connie transforms a packed theater into an intimate circle of friends with her irresistible blend of humor, wisdom, and spontaneity. Connie has captivated minds and hearts of festival audiences, corporate professionals, schoolchildren, and lovers of stories from all walks of life. The year was 1973 when Connie helped launch the first National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN. Connie is the only storyteller in the world who has hosted or performed stories at every National Storytelling since its 1973 launch on that now famous porch in Tennessee. Connie has been featured on seven award-winning recordings—five audio records and two videos produced by PBS. Several publications including Southern Living, New Age Magazine, and School Library Journal have praised her work. She has also been a guest on NPR’s All Things Considered, ABC’s Good Morning America, and CNN.

Manon Guenot

Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes Paris-based Manon Guenot, photographer, filmmaker, musician, and student to the microphone. Manon visited her aunt in Asheville for a month this summer. Manon’s current project is called Bearded Strangers. in 2015 when she firsts visited Asheville, she photographed bearded men in Asheville and published it in a book titled Bearded Strangers. In this interview, Manon talks about her insight about men with beards. She also talks about how much she loves Asheville and how much it reminds her of her home in the French mountains.

Gabriel Morgan

This week’s show features Gabriel Morgan, screenwriter, journalist, intellectual and stone mason. Gabriel lives in a small Taos adobe at the end of a long dirt road. I think his place in Taos may remind him of the late sixties when was growing up in Tangiers. There was not one traffic light in the whole town. In this interview, Gabriel talks about politics, French poetry, chess, a 1960’s armed rebellion in Taos, Donald Rumsfield, who lives in a gated community nearby, and the cherry tree outside his window which produces sour fruit because of a ghost.

Sarah Blakenship

What was it like in Asheville, North Carolina during the 30’s and 40’s? Twice 5 Miles Radio, hosted by James Navé, welcomes Sarah Blakenship to the microphone. Sarah grew up on the campus of Black Mountain College at Blue Ridge Assembly, near Black Mountain, NC. She went to High School in Black Mountain, North Carolina just before WWII. Then trained as a nurse at Mission Hospital just after the war. She raised her children in West Asheville. Her husband worked for the railroad until he retired. In this interview, you will gain a sense of what Asheville was like in the 40’s and 50’s. Sarah is now 90. She’s still active, curious, and full of humor. Would that we all end up like Sarah Blakenship. Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

David LaMotte

“When you are dealing with conflict the most important word is transformation.” Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes David LaMotte, speaker, a musician, an author, and songwriter, to the microphone. In this interview I learned a peaceful outcome requires more than intention, it requires a commitment to listen with an open heart. David talks about out how to make peace, make art, and make a living doing what you love. This show aired on WPVM FM 103.7 Friday, August 26, 2016, www.wpvmfm.org.

Tara Lupo

Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes Tara Lupo, chaplain, philosopher, and thinker to the microphone. In this insightful conversation, Tara unpacks her thoughts on living a useful life in the midst of all the hubbub. You’ll delight when you hear Tara sing some old tunes, recite some lovely poetry, and talk about her experiences working as a chaplain for hospice. Tara embraces big subjects with the care one might bring when holding a small bird. Listen and enjoy.

Tony Huston



Listen to screenwriter and master falconer Tony Huston speak on the nature of being in the world. What does the Broadway tune September Song and the hierarchy of flying hawks in medieval times have in common? Join me for a great conversation with Tony Huston, writer, poet, and an Academy Award nominee for best-adapted screenplay of James Joyce’s The Dead, the last film Tony’s father John Huston made.

Paul Pascarella

Paul Pascarella‘s journey to toward the Rockies is a key to his artistic evolution. In 2005, days after the tragic death of Hunter Thompson, a friend and pivotal figure in his life, Paul completed a five-foot portrait of Thompson which brought a new and unsuspecting freedom to his work. Paul’s work appears in private collections and museums around the world. Paul closes the show with a fantastic story about racing in a pro motorcycle race. Who wins? Listen and find out.

Anna Furgerson



Anna Furgerson of Vibrant Heart Yoga and I went outside to talk about what it means to sit on a rock and play your chosen instrument. While we didn’t scale the highest peak, like the flute player in the photo, we did go to Beaver Lake bird sanctuary. What is it about birds singing on a spring day that inspires creative thoughts? Listen in and find out.

Jennifer Pickering director of The LEAF Festival talks about how the festival started, her involvement with the Asheville community over her lifetime, and dreams forward to what happens next. If you’ve ever wondered who LEAF came to be, you’ll get some insight into your questions while you listen to Jennifer tell her story. April 29, 2016

Murphy Funkerhouser Capps

Murphy Capps from the marketing agency Kudzu Brands in Black Mountain, NC talks about Brand Storytelling, her experience around writing, rehearsing, and performing her new play Carry On, the difference between an Atheist and God’s pencil, and what it means to happily settle into being a CEO, an actor, a mother, wife, and an artist. April 22, 2016.

Jan Schochet

Jan Schochet’s first relatives came to Asheville in the 1870’s. You can imagine Jan has some stories to tell, especially about how important Jewish businesses were, and still are, to thriving Asheville, 2016. You’ll hear tidbits about Asheville in this interview you won’t hear anywhere. Listen and enjoy.

