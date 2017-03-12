Hosted by: Blaine Greenfield

Genre: Talk

BLAINESWORLD is a weekly show that airs on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. It focuses on positive news and information about both people and organizations in the Asheville area. Host Blaine Greenfield is a CEO: Chief Encouragement Officer with over 40 years of experience as a college professor/business consultant. He also publishes a weekly blog, BLAINESWORLD, that can be obtained for free by sending an email to: bginbc@aol.com and putting SUBSCRIPTION in the subject line.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.22.2017

Dr. Michael Trayford, a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Founder/Director of innovation at APEX Brain Centers in South Asheville, was the sole guest. He discussed, “The Concussion Epidemic and Why the ‘Wait and See’ Approach is NOT Working.” For more information, please click: http://apexbraincenters.com/

And congratulations to the Buncombe County Libary System (cited at the end)–and specifically employees Lisa Stamey, David Ormsby and Tim Means–on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.15.2017

Guest in first half: Denise Bitz (left picture), talking about Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. For more information: http://www.bwar.org/

Guest in second half: Tom Gallagher (right picture), talking about Pisgah Legal Services. For more information: http://www.pisgahlegal.org/

And congratulations to Jim Meyer (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

BLAINESWORLD show, 3.8.2017

Guest in first half: Brian Biro (left picture), talking about his new book: THERE ARE NO OVERACHIEVERS. For more information: http://www.brianbiro.com/index.php/new-book

Guests in second half: Emily Blacken and Greg Garrison (right picture), discussing Our VOICE’s Walk a Mile event. For more information: http://www.ourvoicenc.org/events/walk-a-mile-asheville/

And congratulations to Walter Beals (cited at the end) on winning this week’s BLAINESWORLD BEST AWARD.

Related

Schedule Wednesday - 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Playlists