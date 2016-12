About Our Show

We are volunteers.

Our stories explore gardening in our region, the intersection of horticulture and innovation, and the people who are leading the way.

The Master Gardener program is part of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. There are 88 Master Gardener programs in counties across our state. We are located in Durham, North Carolina.

The show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 9:00 am. Beginning soon.

